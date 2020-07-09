Air Vanuatu increases Boeing 737 Espiritu Santo service June - August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Vanuatu since June 2020 expanded Boeing 737-800 service on Port Vila – Espiritu Santo, which saw the addition of 3rd weekly flight on 07JUN20, operating on Sundays. Current schedule is updated until 31AUG20 inclusive.

NF208 VLI1500 – 1535SON 738 257
NF209 SON1635 – 1710VLI 738 257

The airline also operates DHC6 aircraft on this nonstop sector.

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.