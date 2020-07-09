Air Vanuatu since June 2020 expanded Boeing 737-800 service on Port Vila – Espiritu Santo, which saw the addition of 3rd weekly flight on 07JUN20, operating on Sundays. Current schedule is updated until 31AUG20 inclusive.
NF208 VLI1500 – 1535SON 738 257
NF209 SON1635 – 1710VLI 738 257
The airline also operates DHC6 aircraft on this nonstop sector.
Air Vanuatu increases Boeing 737 Espiritu Santo service June - August 2020
