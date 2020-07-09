American Airlines NS21 Inter-continental changes as of 05JUL20

American Airlines in the last few weeks filed changes to its planned Northern summer 2021 operation, on Inter-continental routes. As of 05JUL20, planned operational changes include the following.



Charlotte – Barcelona Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Charlotte – Dublin eff 06MAY21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (service resumption)

Charlotte – Frankfurt eff 28MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (service resumption)

Charlotte – Madrid eff 27MAR21 777-200ER replaces A330-200, 1 daily (service resumption)

Charlotte – Paris CDG Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Charlotte – Rome Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest Planned new 4 weekly service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow Planned new 5 weekly service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Chicago O’Hare – Prague Planned new 5 weekly service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Munich Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Miami – Buenos Aires eff 27MAR21 2nd daily service operated by 787-8, replacing 777-200ER

Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel Planned new 1 daily service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Philadelphia – Budapest Planned seasonal 1 daily service resumption in S21 cancelled

Philadelphia – Casablanca Planned new 3 weekly service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik Planned new 1 daily service in S21 cancelled (originally planned in S20)



Previously reported changes:

Miami – Lima eff 28MAR21 A321 operates 3 daily. Planned 1 of 3 daily by 787-8 cancelled

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces 767-300ER, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Athens eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Barcelona eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Edinburgh eff 28MAR21 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Lisbon eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Paris CDG eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Prague eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 03JUN21 A321neo replaces 757, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Rome eff 27MAR21 787-8 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Shannon eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces 757, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Venice eff 06MAY21 787-8 replaces A330-200, 1 daily

Seattle – London Heathrow eff 27MAR21 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER