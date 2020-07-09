T’Way Air in August 2020 plans to increase Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong service, as the airline opens reservation for 3rd weekly flight, operating on Mondays from 03AUG20. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline is resuming this route from 22JUL20, initially operating 2 weekly flights.
TW117 ICN1050 – 1325HKG 737 16
TW117 ICN1115 – 1350HKG 737 3
TW118 HKG1425 – 1855ICN 737 16
TW118 HKG1450 – 1920ICN 737 3
T'Way Air increases Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong flights in August 2020
Posted
T’Way Air in August 2020 plans to increase Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong service, as the airline opens reservation for 3rd weekly flight, operating on Mondays from 03AUG20. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline is resuming this route from 22JUL20, initially operating 2 weekly flights.