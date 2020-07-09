Fiji Airways extends International service suspension to late-August 2020

Fiji Airways in the last 24-48 hours extended scheduled service suspension on International route, as the airline removed reservation for all International flights in August 2020. Initially the airline only cancelled long-haul service in August, however this cancellation has been extended to short-haul/regional routes.



Affected routes include the following.



Nadi – Apia

Nadi – Auckland

Nadi – Brisbane

Nadi – Christchurch

Nadi – Honiara

Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu

Nadi – Melbourne

Nadi – Nuku’alofa

Nadi – Port Vila

Nadi – Sydney

Nadi – Tarawa

Nadi – Vava’u

Nadi – Wellington

Suva – Auckland

Suva – Funafuti

Suva – Sydney



Reported earlier this week on Airlineroute, following long-haul service already cancelled for reservation in August 2020.



Nadi – Hong Kong

Nadi – Honolulu

Nadi – Los Angeles

Nadi – San Francisco

Nadi – Singapore

Nadi – Tokyo Narita



The airline now tentatively plans to resume International service as early as 01SEP20, this remains subject to change.