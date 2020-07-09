Fiji Airways in the last 24-48 hours extended scheduled service suspension on International route, as the airline removed reservation for all International flights in August 2020. Initially the airline only cancelled long-haul service in August, however this cancellation has been extended to short-haul/regional routes.
Affected routes include the following.
Nadi – Apia
Nadi – Auckland
Nadi – Brisbane
Nadi – Christchurch
Nadi – Honiara
Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu
Nadi – Melbourne
Nadi – Nuku’alofa
Nadi – Port Vila
Nadi – Sydney
Nadi – Tarawa
Nadi – Vava’u
Nadi – Wellington
Suva – Auckland
Suva – Funafuti
Suva – Sydney
Reported earlier this week on Airlineroute, following long-haul service already cancelled for reservation in August 2020.
Nadi – Hong Kong
Nadi – Honolulu
Nadi – Los Angeles
Nadi – San Francisco
Nadi – Singapore
Nadi – Tokyo Narita
The airline now tentatively plans to resume International service as early as 01SEP20, this remains subject to change.
Fiji Airways extends International service suspension to late-August 2020
