LOT Polish Airlines July/August 2020 Inter-continental network as of 08JUL20

LOT Polish Airlines has extended interim schedule for Inter-continental service, now updated until 31AUG20. From 15JUL20 to 31AUG20, planned Inter-continental operation as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation and passenger traffic rights.



Budapest – Seoul Incheon eff 20JUL20 1 weekly 787-9 (Previously reported)

Krakow – Chicago O’Hare eff 20JUL20 1 weekly 787-9

Warsaw – Chicago O’Hare 6 weekly 787-9

Warsaw – Delhi eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 787-8 (schedule listing shows 2 weekly from 18JUL20 with 787-9 in July, however reservation is not available)

Warsaw – New York JFK 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Warsaw – Nur-Sultan – Tokyo Narita eff 01AUG20 1 weekly 787-8

Warsaw – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-9 (3 weekly from 19JUL20, 5 weekly from 04AUG20)

Warsaw – Tel Aviv eff 01AUG20 1 daily E195

Warsaw – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly 787-8 (2 weekly from 21JUL20; selected dates by -9)

Warsaw – Toronto 6 weekly 787-8 (selected weeks 5 weekly)