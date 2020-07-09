Xiamen Airlines earlier this week increased Fuzhou – Tokyo Narita service, with the addition of 2nd weekly flight on Tuesdays. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.
MF809 FOC0920 – 1340NRT 789 25
MF810 NRT1530 – 1750FOC 789 5
MF810 NRT1530 – 1800FOC 789 2
The airline’s schedule for August continues to display 1 weekly flight.
Xiamen Airlines increases Fuzhou – Tokyo service in July 2020
Posted
Xiamen Airlines earlier this week increased Fuzhou – Tokyo Narita service, with the addition of 2nd weekly flight on Tuesdays. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.