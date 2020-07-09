Jetstar Asia revises July 2020 schedule

Jetstar Asia starting next week adjusts its interim schedule, for the remainder of July 2020. Due to limitation of inbound passengers into The Philippines, implemented by the Philippine Government, the airline is cancelling service to Manila.



Revised interim schedule for July 2020 as follows.



Singapore – Bangkok 2 weekly

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Singapore – Manila eff 14JUL20 1 weekly service cancelled (due to limitation of inbound passengers to Philippines)