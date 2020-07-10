HiSky delays service launch to August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Moldova’s start-up carrier HiSky once again delayed planned service launch, according to its booking system online. Based on the airline’s listing, the airline now intends to commence service on 01AUG20, instead of 01JUL20.

Chisinau – Bologna eff 16AUG20 2 weekly
Chisinau – Dublin eff 01AUG20 2 weekly
Chisinau – Lisbon eff 06AUG20 1 weekly
Chisinau – London Stansted eff 02AUG20 3 weekly
Chisinau – Paris Beauvais eff 01AUG20 2 weekly


