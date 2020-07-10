Blue Islands adds limited-time Jersey – London Gatwick service in July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Blue Islands in July 2020 plans to operate limited-time service on Jersey – London Gatwick route, on board ATR72 aircraft. From 09JUL20 to 16JUL20, the airline will operate this route twice weekly.

SI9904 JER1030 – 1140LGW AT7 24
SI9905 LGW1225 – 1335JER AT7 24


