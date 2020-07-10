Eurowings from August 2020 introduces new additional new seasonal service from Salzburg, where the airline schedules 1 weekly Salzburg – Karpathos route. Airbus A319 aircraft to operate this route from 04AUG20 to 29SEP20.
EW5630 SZG0630 – 1020AOK 319 2
EW5631 AOK1105 – 1300SZG 319 2
Eurowings adds seasonal Salzburg – Karpathos in 3Q20
