Air China / China Southern launches Comac ARJ21-700 service in July 2020

Air China and China Southern this month launches Comac ARJ21-700 scheduled operation, becoming the 4th and 5th Chinese operator of the type, based on OAG schedules listing. Planned operation as follows.
Air China (Configuration: Y90)
Beijing Capital – Baotou eff 10JUL20 CA1107/1108 1 daily
Beijing Capital – Xilinhot eff 10JUL20 CA1109/1110 1 daily
China Southern (Configuration: Y89)
Guangzhou – Shantou eff 15JUL20 1 daily
Both carriers uses aircraft code ARJ, instead of C27. Genghis Khan Airlines and Jiangxi Airlines also uses aircraft code ARJ, while launch operator Chengdu Airlines uses the code C27.
