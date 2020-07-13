Air China / China Southern launches Comac ARJ21-700 service in July 2020

Air China and China Southern this month launches Comac ARJ21-700 scheduled operation, becoming the 4th and 5th Chinese operator of the type, based on OAG schedules listing. Planned operation as follows.



Air China (Configuration: Y90)

Beijing Capital – Baotou eff 10JUL20 CA1107/1108 1 daily

Beijing Capital – Xilinhot eff 10JUL20 CA1109/1110 1 daily



China Southern (Configuration: Y89)

Guangzhou – Shantou eff 15JUL20 1 daily



Both carriers uses aircraft code ARJ, instead of C27. Genghis Khan Airlines and Jiangxi Airlines also uses aircraft code ARJ, while launch operator Chengdu Airlines uses the code C27.