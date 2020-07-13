Kenya Airways last week announced its scheduled service resumption, initially on domestic routes starting this week. From 15JUL20, planned operation includes the following.
Nairobi – Kisumu 1 daily
Nairobi – Mombasa 2 daily
The Skyteam member has extended service suspension on International routes until 01AUG20 inclusive.
Kenya Airways July 2020 Domestic operations as of 10JUL20
