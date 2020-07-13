LATAM Chile plans Easter Island – Tahiti service resumption in 1Q21

LATAM Airlines Chile in recent schedule filing updated planned service resumption on Easter Island – Papeete route. Based on GDS and OAG schedules listing, the airline intends to resume this one weekly service as early as 04JAN21.



Subject to further changes, planned schedule in 1Q21 as follows.



LA833 IPC2355 – 0100+1PPT 789 1

LA836 PPT0300 – 1305IPC 789 2