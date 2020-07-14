Air Busan starting this week is resuming regular scheduled service to Mainland China, as the airline schedules Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen route, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. From 17JUL20, the airline operates this service once weekly on Fridays.
BX319 ICN0900 – 1130SZX 321 5
BX310 SZX1230 – 1700ICN 321 5
Air Busan resumes Seoul – Shenzhen from mid-July 2020
