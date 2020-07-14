Jin Air during the month of July 2020 schedules following International service, as of 13JUL20. Planned operation remains subject to change, due to various travel restrictions, impacting the airline’s passenger traffic rights.
Jeju – Xi’An – Seoul Incheon – Jeju eff 16JUL20 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Clark Service operates on 08JUL20 / 22JUL20
Seoul Incheon – Guam Service operates on 09JUL20
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi eff 09JUL20 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly
Jin Air July 2020 International network as of 13JUL20
