Rwandair August 2020 operations as of 12JUL20

Rwandair in recent schedule update maintained its plan to resume scheduled service in August 2020, subject to regulatory approval and travel restrictions. As of 12JUL20, the airline schedules following operation for the month of August 2020.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Kigali – Abuja – Accra – Kigali eff 02AUG20 3 weekly 737-800

Kigali – Bujumbura eff 01AUG20 1 daily Dash8-Q400

Kigali – Cyangugu eff 02AUG20 4 weekly Dash8-Q400

Kigali – Dar es Salaam eff 02AUG20 4 weekly Dash8-Q400

Kigali – Entebbe eff 01AUG20 10 weekly Dash8-Q400

Kigali – Johannesburg eff 01AUG20 5 weekly CRJ900

Kigali – Kinshasa eff 02AUG20 3 weekly CRJ900

Kigali – Lagos eff 02AUG20 3 weekly 737-800

Kigali – London Heathrow – Brussels – Kigali A330-300 operates on 14AUG20 and 28AUG20

Kigali – Nairobi eff 01AUG20 10 weekly CRJ900