Scoot resumes Seoul service from mid-August 2020

Scoot from mid-August 2020 plans to resume service to Korea, where the airline schedules 2 weekly Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon flights, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.



The airline plans to operate following schedule from 16AUG20, based on GDS schedule listing as of 14JUL20.



TR896 SIN1210 – 1700TPE1800 – 2135ICN 788 57

TR897 ICN2250 – 0030+1TPE0130+1 – 0600+1SIN 788 57



Note the airline’s bulletin issued to travel agents in Korea is displaying revised schedule, which has yet to be reflected in the system. Schedules will be finalized in the next few weeks.



TR880 SIN0825 – 1315TPE1415 – 1750ICN 788 57

TR881 ICN1905 – 2045TPE2145 – 0215+1SIN 788 57



The airlien currently operates 1 weekly Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan flight, however this sector is temporary suspended from 01AUG20 to 15AUG20.