Skyteam member TAROM in the second half of July 2020 is slightly reducing European operation, based on recent schedule update. As of 12JUL20, planned operation for the period of 15JUL20 – 31JUL20 as follows.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.
Bucharest – Alicante eff 18JUL20 3 weekly 737-800
Bucharest – Amsterdam 2 daily 737-800
Bucharest – Athens 4 weekly A318
Bucharest – Baia Mare 1 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Barcelona 2 weekly A318
Bucharest – Beirut 1 weekly 737-700
Bucharest – Brussels 6 weekly A318
Bucharest – Budapest 3 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Cairo 1 weekly A319
Bucharest – Chisinau 2 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Cluj 11 weekly ATR72/737-300
Bucharest – Constanta eff 26JUL20 1 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Frankfurt 4 weekly 737-800/A319
Bucharest – Iasi 4 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Istanbul 2 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Larnaca 4 weekly A318
Bucharest – Madrid 2 weekly 737-800
Bucharest – Munich 1 weekly A318
Bucharest – Nice 2 weekly 737-700/A318
Bucharest – Oradea 4 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Paris CDG 3 weekly A318
Bucharest – Prague 2 weekly A318 (until 19JUL20)
Bucharest – Rome 5 weekly A318
Bucharest – Satu Mare 1 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Sibiu 3 weekly ATR42
Bucharest – Suceava 4 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Thessaloniki 2 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Timisoara 11 weekly ATR72/A318
Bucharest – Valencia eff 17JUL20 3 weekly 737-800
Bucharest – Vienna 2 weekly A318
Iasi – Constanta eff 24JUL20 1 weekly ATR72
Iasi – Timisoara eff 19JUL20 3 weekly ATR42
TAROM July 2020 operations as of 12JUL20
