TAROM July 2020 operations as of 12JUL20

Skyteam member TAROM in the second half of July 2020 is slightly reducing European operation, based on recent schedule update. As of 12JUL20, planned operation for the period of 15JUL20 – 31JUL20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.



Bucharest – Alicante eff 18JUL20 3 weekly 737-800

Bucharest – Amsterdam 2 daily 737-800

Bucharest – Athens 4 weekly A318

Bucharest – Baia Mare 1 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Barcelona 2 weekly A318

Bucharest – Beirut 1 weekly 737-700

Bucharest – Brussels 6 weekly A318

Bucharest – Budapest 3 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Cairo 1 weekly A319

Bucharest – Chisinau 2 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Cluj 11 weekly ATR72/737-300

Bucharest – Constanta eff 26JUL20 1 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Frankfurt 4 weekly 737-800/A319

Bucharest – Iasi 4 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Istanbul 2 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Larnaca 4 weekly A318

Bucharest – Madrid 2 weekly 737-800

Bucharest – Munich 1 weekly A318

Bucharest – Nice 2 weekly 737-700/A318

Bucharest – Oradea 4 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Paris CDG 3 weekly A318

Bucharest – Prague 2 weekly A318 (until 19JUL20)

Bucharest – Rome 5 weekly A318

Bucharest – Satu Mare 1 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Sibiu 3 weekly ATR42

Bucharest – Suceava 4 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Thessaloniki 2 weekly ATR72

Bucharest – Timisoara 11 weekly ATR72/A318

Bucharest – Valencia eff 17JUL20 3 weekly 737-800

Bucharest – Vienna 2 weekly A318

Iasi – Constanta eff 24JUL20 1 weekly ATR72

Iasi – Timisoara eff 19JUL20 3 weekly ATR42