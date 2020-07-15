Shandong Airlines increases Qingdao – Seoul service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Shandong Airlines starting this month increases its limited International passenger flight, with the addition of 2nd weekly flight, on Qingdao – Seoul Incheon route. The additional service commenced on 05JUL20 on board Boeing 737-800, operating on Sundays.

SC4087 TAO1025 – 1250ICN 738 5
SC4087 TAO1030 – 1250ICN 738 7

SC4088 ICN1400 – 1435TAO 738 5
SC4088 ICN1400 – 1430TAO 738 7