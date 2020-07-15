Shandong Airlines starting this month increases its limited International passenger flight, with the addition of 2nd weekly flight, on Qingdao – Seoul Incheon route. The additional service commenced on 05JUL20 on board Boeing 737-800, operating on Sundays.
SC4087 TAO1025 – 1250ICN 738 5
SC4087 TAO1030 – 1250ICN 738 7
SC4088 ICN1400 – 1435TAO 738 5
SC4088 ICN1400 – 1430TAO 738 7
Shandong Airlines increases Qingdao – Seoul service from July 2020
