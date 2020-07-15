Bangkok Airways starting this week is adjusting planned frequencies for Koh Samui – Phuket route. From 11JUL20, the airline will operate 3 weekly flights, instead of planned 7 weekly. ATR72 aircraft operates this route.
PG251 USM1155 – 1255HKT AT7 357
PG252 HKT1330 – 1425USM AT7 357
Current schedule is updated until 24OCT20 as follows.
Bangkok Airways July - October 2020 Koh Samui – Phuket frequency changes
Posted
Bangkok Airways starting this week is adjusting planned frequencies for Koh Samui – Phuket route. From 11JUL20, the airline will operate 3 weekly flights, instead of planned 7 weekly. ATR72 aircraft operates this route.