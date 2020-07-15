Korean Air in August 2020 plans to resume Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou route, initially operating once a week with Boeing 777-300 aircraft. First flight is scheduled on 05AUG20 with following schedule.
KE865 ICN0850 – 1130CAN 773 3
KE866 CAN1240 – 1715ICN 773 3
Korean Air resumes Guangzhou service in August 2020
Posted
Korean Air in August 2020 plans to resume Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou route, initially operating once a week with Boeing 777-300 aircraft. First flight is scheduled on 05AUG20 with following schedule.