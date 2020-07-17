Alaska Airlines July 2020 International operations as of 12JUL20

Alaska Airlines during the month of July 2020 continues to operate limited International network. Except 1 daily service to Canada (Seattle – Vancouver), the airline operates 10 routes to Mexico. Planned operation as of 12JUL20 as follows.
Los Angeles – Guadalajara 7 weekly 737-900ER
Los Angeles – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo 1 weekly A320
Los Angeles – Loreto 2 weekly 737-900ER
Los Angeles – Los Cabos 7 weekly A320
Los Angeles – Manzanillo 1 weekly 737-900ER
Los Angeles – Mazatlan 1 weekly 737-900ER
Los Angeles – Puerto Vallarta 7 weekly A320
San Diego – Los Cabos 1 daily 737-900
San Francisco – Puerto Vallarta 1 weekly 737-900ER
San Jose CA – Los Cabos 1 daily 737-900ER
