Austrian Airlines 15 – 31JUL20 service cancellations as of 16JUL20

Austrian Airlines as of 16JUL20 provided latest update to its operation for July 2020. From 15JUL20 to 31JUL20, the Star Alliance carrier is cancelling planned service on following routes. These routes are scheduled to resume from 01AUG20, although further changes remain possible.



Vienna – Belgrade

Vienna – Bucharest

Vienna – Cairo

Vienna – Chicago O’Hare

Vienna – Kyiv Borispil

Vienna – London Heathrow

Vienna – Podgorica

Vienna – Prishtina

Vienna – Sarajevo

Vienna – Sibiu

Vienna – Skopje

Vienna – Sofia

Vienna – Stockholm Arlanda

Vienna – Tirana

Vienna – Varna