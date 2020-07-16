Austrian Airlines as of 16JUL20 provided latest update to its operation for July 2020. From 15JUL20 to 31JUL20, the Star Alliance carrier is cancelling planned service on following routes. These routes are scheduled to resume from 01AUG20, although further changes remain possible.
Vienna – Belgrade
Vienna – Bucharest
Vienna – Cairo
Vienna – Chicago O’Hare
Vienna – Kyiv Borispil
Vienna – London Heathrow
Vienna – Podgorica
Vienna – Prishtina
Vienna – Sarajevo
Vienna – Sibiu
Vienna – Skopje
Vienna – Sofia
Vienna – Stockholm Arlanda
Vienna – Tirana
Vienna – Varna
Austrian Airlines 15 – 31JUL20 service cancellations as of 16JUL20
