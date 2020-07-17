Air Senegal today (17JUL20) is resuming International service, initially operating Dakar – Abidjan route. For the remainder of July 2020, the airline schedules twice weekly flights, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.
HC303 DSS1600 – 1845ABJ 319 15
HC304 ABJ1955 – 2240DSS 319 15
Air Senegal resumes Abidjan service from mid-July 2020
