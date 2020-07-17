Air Senegal resumes Abidjan service from mid-July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Senegal today (17JUL20) is resuming International service, initially operating Dakar – Abidjan route. For the remainder of July 2020, the airline schedules twice weekly flights, on board Airbus A319 aircraft.

HC303 DSS1600 – 1845ABJ 319 15
HC304 ABJ1955 – 2240DSS 319 15

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.