AirAsia / AirAsia X removes selected routes from August 2020

AirAsia and AirAsia X in the last few weeks filed network adjustment, as the airlines remove selected routes. Based on 12JUL20 OAG schedules update, compared to schedule filing as of 08MAY20, the airline will not resume following routes, at least until 2021. Reservation is no longer available on the airline’s website while schedules has been removed in GDS and OAG.



AirAsia

Johor Bahru – Bangkok Don Mueang

Kota Kinabalu – Kunming

Kuala Lumpur – Bhubaneswar

Kuala Lumpur – Can Tho

Kuala Lumpur – Kuantan

Kuala Lumpur – Siborong

Kuala Lumpur – Surat Thani

Kuala Lumpur – Utapao

Kuala Lumpur – Vishakhapatnam

Penang – Malacca



AirAsia X

Kuala Lumpur – Ahmedabad

Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa



Additional changes remain likely in the next few weeks.