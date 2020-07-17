AirAsia and AirAsia X in the last few weeks filed network adjustment, as the airlines remove selected routes. Based on 12JUL20 OAG schedules update, compared to schedule filing as of 08MAY20, the airline will not resume following routes, at least until 2021. Reservation is no longer available on the airline’s website while schedules has been removed in GDS and OAG.
AirAsia
Johor Bahru – Bangkok Don Mueang
Kota Kinabalu – Kunming
Kuala Lumpur – Bhubaneswar
Kuala Lumpur – Can Tho
Kuala Lumpur – Kuantan
Kuala Lumpur – Siborong
Kuala Lumpur – Surat Thani
Kuala Lumpur – Utapao
Kuala Lumpur – Vishakhapatnam
Penang – Malacca
AirAsia X
Kuala Lumpur – Ahmedabad
Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa
Additional changes remain likely in the next few weeks.
AirAsia / AirAsia X removes selected routes from August 2020
