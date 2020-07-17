Philippines AirAsia in recent weeks filed schedule changes, which sees the removal of 2 domestic cities. Based on 12JUL20 OAG schedules update, the airline no longer lists following routes in its future schedule.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
Cebu – General Santos
Cebu – Zamboanga
Clark – General Santos
Clark – Zamboanga
Philippines AirAsia domestic network adjustment from July 2020
