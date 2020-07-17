Korean Air NW20 Australia inventory update as of 0015GMT 17JUL20

Korean Air in recent inventory update filed preliminary changes for Australia service in Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 0015GMT 17JUL20, latest adjustment as follows.
Seoul Incheon – Brisbane Reservation closed until 31DEC20 (First flight available for reservation scheduled on 01JAN21)
Seoul Incheon – Sydney First Class booking (P / A-class) closed for reservation on A380 flight (First flight available for reservation scheduled on 25OCT20)
Additional changes to come in the next few weeks.
