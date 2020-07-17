China Airlines delays planned Oct 2020 Cebu / Chiang Mai launch

China Airlines in recent inventory update filed additional changes to its planned service to Cebu and Chiang Mai, scheduled to commence in October 2020. Latest adjustment sees revised launch date, as the airline closed reservation during following period, as of 0400GMT 17JUL20.



Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu Reservation closed from 01OCT20 to 27MAR21, 1 daily 737-800

Taipei Taoyuan – Chiang Mai Reservation closed from 02OCT20 to 02NOV20, 6 weekly 737-800