FlyArystan revises 3Q20 new domestic routes/frequencies addition

FlyArystan in the last few weeks revised planned new routes launch, according to the airline’s schedule listing on its website. As of 16JUL20, revised dates for route launch or frequency increase as follow.



Aktobe – Karaganda Planned service launch cancelled, previously scheduled 2 weekly from 02AUG20

Atyrau – Aktau eff 15JUL20 4 weekly (1 daily from 01AUG20. Previous plan: 1 daily from 15JUL20)

Atyrau – Aktobe eff 20JUL20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 01AUG20. Previous plan: 4 weekly from 16JUL20)

Atyrau – Karaganda eff 29AUG20 3 weekly (Previous plan: eff 15JUL20)

Atyrau – Kostanay eff 01SEP20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 16JUL20)

Atyrau – Kyzylorda eff 28AUG20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 17JUL20)

Atyrau – Shymkent eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 03AUG20 instead of 16JUL20)

Atyrau – Uralsk eff 28AUG20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 15JUL20)

Shymkent – Kostanay eff 28AUG20 2 weekly (Previous plan: eff 15JUL20)



Launch dates and frequencies for previously reported new routes remain unchanged:

Atyrau – Almaty eff 18JUL20 2 weekly

Atyrau – Nur-Sultan eff 16JUL20 2 weekly

Shymkent – Karaganda eff 02AUG20 3 weekly

Shymkent – Pavlodar eff 01AUG20 2 weekly

Shymkent – Ust-Kamenogorsk eff 03AUG20 2 weekly