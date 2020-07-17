Chinese carrier Ruili Airlines in recent schedule update filed planned International service for the remainder of summer 2020 season, where the airline only schedules Kunming – Sihanoukville route. This route is served once weekly with Boeing 737 aircraft. Operational schedule varies on selected dates.
DR5031 KMG0745 – 0950KOS 737 6
DR5032 KOS1100 – 1510KMG 737 6
Ruili Airlines July - October 2020 International operations as of 16JUL20
