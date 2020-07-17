Asiana Airlines removes planned Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda August 2020 resumption

Asiana Airlines as of Friday 17JUL20 removed planned International service resumption at Seoul Gimpo airport. The Star Alliance carrier previously planned to resume Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda service from 01AUG20, however reservation is no longer available as of 0745GMT 17JUL20.



Previously planned schedule with Airbus A321 as follows.



OZ1085 GMP0840 – 1045HND 321 D

OZ1075 HND1205 – 1425GMP 321 D