Asiana Airlines removes planned Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda August 2020 resumption

Asiana Airlines as of Friday 17JUL20 removed planned International service resumption at Seoul Gimpo airport. The Star Alliance carrier previously planned to resume Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda service from 01AUG20, however reservation is no longer available as of 0745GMT 17JUL20.
Previously planned schedule with Airbus A321 as follows.
OZ1085 GMP0840 – 1045HND 321 D
OZ1075 HND1205 – 1425GMP 321 D
