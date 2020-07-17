Asiana Airlines removes planned Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda August 2020 resumption

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Asiana Airlines as of Friday 17JUL20 removed planned International service resumption at Seoul Gimpo airport. The Star Alliance carrier previously planned to resume Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda service from 01AUG20, however reservation is no longer available as of 0745GMT 17JUL20.

Previously planned schedule with Airbus A321 as follows.

OZ1085 GMP0840 – 1045HND 321 D
OZ1075 HND1205 – 1425GMP 321 D

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.