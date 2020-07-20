Hainan Airlines increases Brussels / Toronto service from mid-July 2020

Hainan Airlines from mid-July 2020 increases International service, where the airline schedules 2nd weekly service to Brussels and Toronto. Planned operation as follows.
Beijing Capital – Brussels eff 20JUL20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly, Inbound operates via Xi’An
HU491 PEK0145 – 0620BRU 333 15
HU492 BRU1340 – 0720+1XIY1325+1 – 1540+1PEK 333 6
HU492 BRU1340 – 0720+1XIY1320+1 – 1535+1PEK 333 2
Beijing Capital – Toronto eff 18JUL20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly. Inbound operates via Xi’An
HU7975 PEK1425 – 1515YYZ 789 26
HU7976 YYZ1720 – 2100+1XIY0300+2 – 0515+2PEK 789 3
HU7976 YYZ1720 – 2135+1XIY0335+2 – 0550+2PEK 789 7
