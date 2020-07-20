Philippine Airlines Aug/Sep 2020 International operation as of 17JUL20

By Jim Liu

Philippine Airlines in the last few days extended interim schedule until the end of summer 2020 season in late-October 2020, although additional changes is expected. The following focuses on the airline’s planned International operation for August and September 2020, as of 17JUL20.

Due to COVID testing/quarantine limitation, International inbound service The Philippines may operate to Cebu and Clark, instead of Manila. The airline provides latest update on these changes on its website.

Cebu – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 1 daily A321 (service pending)
Cebu – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly A321
Clark – Seoul Incheon eff 03SEP20 4 weekly A320 (service pending)
Manila – Bangkok 2 weekly A321 (3 weekly from 07SEP20)
Manila – Busan eff 01SEP20 1 daily A321/330 (service pending)
Manila – Dammam 2 weekly A330-300
Manila – Doha 1 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 04SEP20)
Manila – Dubai 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 05SEP20)
Manila – Fukuoka 1 weekly A321 (2 weekly from 19AUG20)
Manila – Guam 1 weekly A321 (2 weekly from 03SEP20)
Manila – Ho Chi Minh City 1 weekly A321
Manila – Hong Kong 2 weekly A321 (3 weekly from 17AUG20, 5 from 03SEP20)
Manila – Honolulu 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 05SEP20)
Manila – Jakarta Service operates every 14 days, A321 operating
Manila – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly A321 (2 weekly from 02SEP20)
Manila – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350
Manila – Los Angeles 4 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 03SEP20)
Manila – Macau eff 04SEP20 2 weekly A321
Manila – Nagoya 2 weekly A321
Manila – New York JFK 1 weekly A350
Manila – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly A321 (4 weekly from 03SEP20)
Manila – Port Moresby One flight scheduled on 27AUG20, followed by 1 weekly from 24SEP20, A321 operating
Manila – Riyadh 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 03SEP20)
Manila – San Francisco 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 07SEP20)
Manila – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 2 daily A321/330 (service pending)
Manila – Singapore 3 weekly A321 (4 weekly from 05SEP20)
Manila – Sydney Service operates every 14 days, A330-300 operating
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A321 (3 weekly from 04SEP20)
Manila – Tianjin A330-300 operates on 05AUG20 / 12AUG20
Manila – Tokyo Haneda 3 weekly A321 (4 weekly from 04SEP20)
Manila – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly A321 (4 weekly from 06SEP20)
Manila – Toronto 1 weekly A350
Manila – Vancouver 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 01SEP20)