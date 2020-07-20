Cebu Pacific August 2020 Preliminary International service as of 19JUL20

Cebu Pacific during the month of August 2020 intends to resume selected International service, in addition to existing service to Dubai. Based on 19JUL20 OAG schedules listing, preliminary operation for August 2020 as follows.



Reservation for these flights are not available on the airline’s website. Additional changes is expected in the next few days.



Manila – Dubai 1 weekly A330

Manila – Nagoya eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A321neo

Manila – Osaka Kansai eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A330

Manila – Seoul Incheon eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A330

Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01AUG20 1 weekly A330

Manila – Singapore eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 05AUG20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Tokyo Narita eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A330