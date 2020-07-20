Wizz Air in August 2020 continues to expand operations at Larnaca, where it schedules new Larnaca – Bergen route, effective from 09AUG20. Bergen, the Host City of Routes Europe 2021, will see the airline operates 2 weekly flights on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
W64591 LCA1555 – 2000BGO 320 7
W64591 LCA1635 – 2040BGO 320 3
W64592 BGO2035 – 0230+1LCA 320 7
W64592 BGO2110 – 0255+1LCA 320 3
Wizz Air adds Larnaca – Bergen service from August 2020
