Finnair this week is resuming regular passenger service to Mainland China, with Helsinki – Shanghai Pu Dong route scheduled from 23JUL20. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to operate this route once a week.
AY087 HEL1750 – 0745+1PVG 359 4
AY088 PVG0920 – 1420HEL 359 6
Finnair resumes Shanghai service from late-July 2020
