Finnair resumes Shanghai service from late-July 2020

By Jim Liu

Finnair this week is resuming regular passenger service to Mainland China, with Helsinki – Shanghai Pu Dong route scheduled from 23JUL20. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft to operate this route once a week.

AY087 HEL1750 – 0745+1PVG 359 4
AY088 PVG0920 – 1420HEL 359 6