Shenzhen Airlines in late-July 2020 plans to resume service to Japan, where the airline received approval to operate Shenzhen – Tokyo Narita route. From 26JUL20, Airbus A330 to operate once weekly on Sundays.
ZH9051 SZX0745 – 1330NRT 330 7
ZH9052 NRT1540 – 1950SZX 330 7
Shenzhen Airlines resumes Tokyo service from late-July 2020
Posted
Shenzhen Airlines in late-July 2020 plans to resume service to Japan, where the airline received approval to operate Shenzhen – Tokyo Narita route. From 26JUL20, Airbus A330 to operate once weekly on Sundays.