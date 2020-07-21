Wizz Air UK expands Spain / Greece network in August 2020

Wizz Air UK from August 2020 is launching 5 new routes to Spain and Greece, opened for booking since last week. Planned operation as follows.
London Luton – Alicante eff 07AUG20 1 daily A321
London Luton – Ibiza eff 08AUG20 4 weekly A320
London Luton – Mahon eff 08AUG20 3 weekly A320
London Luton – Thira eff 08AUG20 2 weekly A321
London Luton – Valencia eff 07AUG20 3 weekly A321
