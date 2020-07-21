Wizz Air from August 2020 plans to introduce new Greek route from Dortmund, as the airline schedules Dortmund – Mykonos launch on 09AUG20. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
W64727 DTM1350 – 1805JMK 320 37
W64728 JMK1845 – 2105DTM 320 37
Wizz Air adds Dortmund – Mykonos route from August 2020
Posted
Wizz Air from August 2020 plans to introduce new Greek route from Dortmund, as the airline schedules Dortmund – Mykonos launch on 09AUG20. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.