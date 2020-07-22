Royal Jordanian resumes scheduled service with Aqaba flights from late-July 2020

Royal Jordanian starting tomorrow will resume regular passenger service, initially operating Amman – Aqaba route. From 23JUL20 to 30AUG20, the interim schedule sees Embraer E195 aircraft operating 3 times weekly.



RJ306 AMM1130 – 1225AQJ E95 467

RJ307 AQJ1400 – 1450AMM E95 467



The oneWorld carrier’s latest schedule listing shows the airline to resume International service as early as second week of August 2020, however certain destinations are not available for reservation at least until 30SEP20 inclusive.