T’Way Air has delayed planned service resumption for Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong route, as the airline originally planned 2 weekly flights from 22JUL20. Planned service resumption on 01AUG20, 3 times weekly, remains unchanged for the moment.
TW117 ICN1050 – 1325HKG 737 16
TW117 ICN1115 – 1350HKG 737 3
TW118 HKG1425 – 1855ICN 737 16
TW118 HKG1450 – 1920ICN 737 3
T'Way Air delays Hong Kong resumption to August 2020
