Helvetic Airways in late-August 2020 plans to operate one-time service to Lithuania, with Embraer E190 aircraft scheduled to operate Zurich – Vilnius route. Reservation is available on the airline’s website.
2L8624 ZRH0735 – 1050VNO E90 21AUG20
2L8625 VNO1830 – 1955ZRH E90 23AUG20
Helvetic Airways schedules one-time Vilnius service in late-August 2020
