Air Niugini cancels Chuuk / Pohnpei service resumption from Sep 2020

Air Niugini in late-June 2020’s schedule update cancelled planned service resumption to The Federated States of Micronesia, as the airline removed schedule listing and closed reservation for Port Moresby – Chuuk – Pohnpei route. Prior to removal in late-June, the airline previously planned to resume this service as early as 05SEP20, with Fokker 70 aircraft operating once weekly.



Previously listed schedule as follows.



PX074 POM1415 – 1715TKK1800 – 2005PNI F70 6

PX075 PNI0800 – 0805TKK0900 – 1200POM F70 7