British Airways from October 2020 plans to resume London Gatwick – Montego Bay service, on board 3-class 777-200ER. The oneWorld carrier previously operated this route twice weekly until March 2012 as BA2285/2284.
BA will operate twice weekly flights from 13OCT20. Following schedule is effective 27OCT20.
BA2265 LGW1220 – 1730MBJ 777 26
BA2264 MBJ1930 – 0925+1LGW 777 26
British Airways resumes London Gatwick – Montego Bay service from mid-Oct 2020
