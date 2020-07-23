Winair last week resumed service to Saba, 2 weeks later than planned. Since 16JUL20, the airline operates St. Maarten – Saba route 6 times a week, with 2 flights offered on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
WM401 SXM0805 – 0820SAB DHT 145
WM441 SXM1710 – 1725SAB DHT 145
WM402 SAB0835 – 0850SXM DHT 145
WM442 SAB1740 – 1755SXM DHT 145
Separately, the airline has cancelled 4 weekly St. Maarten – Curacao – Aruba service since 14JUL20.
Winair resumes Saba service from mid-July 2020
Posted
Winair last week resumed service to Saba, 2 weeks later than planned. Since 16JUL20, the airline operates St. Maarten – Saba route 6 times a week, with 2 flights offered on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.