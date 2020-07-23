Neos resumes Milan Malpensa – Nanjing service in 3Q20

By Jim Liu

Italian carrier Neos earlier this month resumed scheduled service to Mainland China, operating Milan Malpensa – Nanjing route. From 09JUL20, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route once weekly.

NO946 MXP1615 – 0920+1NKG 787 4
NO947 NKG0100 – 0705MXP 787 6

Currently this service is scheduled until the end of September 2020.


