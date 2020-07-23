Eastern Airways last week provided additional details for planned service on Cardiff – Anglesey and Teesside – Southampton route, now scheduled from September 2020. Planned operation as follows.
Cardiff – Anglesey eff 07SEP20 10 weekly Jetstream J41
T37614 CWL0735 – 0825VLY J41 x67
T37618 CWL1510 – 1600VLY J41 5
T37618 CWL1610 – 1700VLY J41 x567
T37615 VLY0855 – 0945CWL J41 x67
T37619 VLY1630 – 1720CWL J41 5
T37619 VLY1730 – 1820CWL J41 x567
Teesside – Southampton eff 07SEP20 10 weekly Jetstream J41/Embraer ERJ145
T37720 MME0700 – 0820SOU J41 x567
T37724 MME1345 – 1505SOU J41 7
T37726 MME1615 – 1735SOU ER4 5
T3735 MME1715 – 1835SOU J41 x567
T37734 SOU0930 – 1050MME J41 x567
T37727 SOU1810 – 1930MME J41 5
T37727 SOU1910 – 2030MME J41 x56
Eastern Airways schedules new domestic routes from Sep 2020
Posted
Eastern Airways last week provided additional details for planned service on Cardiff – Anglesey and Teesside – Southampton route, now scheduled from September 2020. Planned operation as follows.