Blue Air increases domestic service from August 2020

Romanian carrier Blue Air in the 3rd quarter of 2020 plans to enhance domestic network offering from Bucharest, as the airline increases operation from August 2020. Planned operation as follows.
Bucharest – Cluj eff 07AUG20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, 737-500/-800
Bucharest – Iasi 4 weekly 737-800
Bucharest – Oradea eff 07AUG20 4 weekly 737-500
Bucharest – Timisoara eff 07AUG20 10 weekly 737-500
