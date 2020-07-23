Air Senegal resumes additional regional routes in early-August 2020

Air Senegal this week filed changes to regional operations, as the airline plans to resume additional International service. As of 22JUL20, planned operation as follows.



Dakar – Abidjan eff 05AUG20 Increase from 2 to 5 weekly, A319/321 operating

Dakar – Bamako eff 06AUG20 4 weekly A319

Dakar – Conakry eff 06AUG20 5 weekly A319

Dakar – Nouakchott eff 05AUG20 4 weekly ATR72



Additional destinations to be resumed with updated schedule in the next few days.