Air Senegal resumes additional regional routes in early-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Senegal this week filed changes to regional operations, as the airline plans to resume additional International service. As of 22JUL20, planned operation as follows.

Dakar – Abidjan eff 05AUG20 Increase from 2 to 5 weekly, A319/321 operating
Dakar – Bamako eff 06AUG20 4 weekly A319
Dakar – Conakry eff 06AUG20 5 weekly A319
Dakar – Nouakchott eff 05AUG20 4 weekly ATR72

Additional destinations to be resumed with updated schedule in the next few days.

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.