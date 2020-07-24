Jetstar Asia extends scheduled service suspension to mid-August 2020

Jetstar Asia has further extended scheduled service suspension until 14AUG20 inclusive, announced earlier this week. Between 01AUG20 and 14AUG20, the airline continues to operate following interim service:

Singapore – Bangkok 2 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
Singapore – Manila 1 weekly (Operation remains pending)

Separately, despite planned service resumption as early as 15AUG20, the airline’s service to Mainland China will be suspended until 31AUG20, while Darwin service suspended until 24OCT20.

