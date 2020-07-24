Jetstar Asia has further extended scheduled service suspension until 14AUG20 inclusive, announced earlier this week. Between 01AUG20 and 14AUG20, the airline continues to operate following interim service:
Singapore – Bangkok 2 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly
Singapore – Manila 1 weekly (Operation remains pending)
Separately, despite planned service resumption as early as 15AUG20, the airline’s service to Mainland China will be suspended until 31AUG20, while Darwin service suspended until 24OCT20.
Jetstar Asia extends scheduled service suspension to mid-August 2020
Posted
Jetstar Asia has further extended scheduled service suspension until 14AUG20 inclusive, announced earlier this week. Between 01AUG20 and 14AUG20, the airline continues to operate following interim service: