Jetstar Asia extends scheduled service suspension to mid-August 2020

Jetstar Asia has further extended scheduled service suspension until 14AUG20 inclusive, announced earlier this week. Between 01AUG20 and 14AUG20, the airline continues to operate following interim service:



Singapore – Bangkok 2 weekly

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Singapore – Manila 1 weekly (Operation remains pending)



Separately, despite planned service resumption as early as 15AUG20, the airline’s service to Mainland China will be suspended until 31AUG20, while Darwin service suspended until 24OCT20.